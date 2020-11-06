Eastlake Community Church (ECC) in Moneta hosted its fall festival jamboree Saturday, Oct. 31. The event featured a wide array of activities to do for the families and spectators involved.
“Somebody said it this way, and I love this description. We’re going to take everything we love about fall and pack it into one day,” said Jonathan Brown, who is the family life pastor with his wife Sandy Brown at ECC.
It was everything a fall festival could have at the jamboree, which featured live bluegrass music from the band New Standard, pig roast, hay rides and candy trails, petting zoo, kid’s games, fire pit and more.
The jamboree also featured the “Jamborun” 5K, and a car, truck and bike show. There was originally going to be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament called “The Ham Jam,” but it was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Even then, there were still plenty of activities to do. Kids, some of them dressed up in their Halloween costumes, came to the jamboree to take part in the petting zoo and horse ride from Spring Valley Farm. Not only that, but kids enjoyed a round of laser tag at a little obstacle course that was set up to help the kids take cover, or they could head over to the mechanical bull to put their rodeo skills to the test.
The candy trail, which was about three quarters of a mile, was a hayride that made five stops, and individually wrapped candy was given out.
“We collected over 40,000 for the trail,” Brown said. “With Halloween being up in the air, this was a great opportunity for them (the kids).”
The pig roast, which was free to all who came, featured five pigs and had volunteers stay overnight fixing it and getting it ready before the jamboree started at 9 a.m. The Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House also was in business and serving warm coffee to help keep everyone toasty from the crisp morning temperatures.
All of this combined helped make the jamboree one of the most popular fall festivals around SML, with more than a thousand people coming out to enjoy the festivities.
“Smashing success,” said Brown. “It was very good. This year has obviously been a crazy year. This is an opportunity for people to come as a family and be with their friends. I think people have had a lot of fun with a lot of good stuff to do.”
Brown said the core value of ECC is to be involved in the community and said this was for the community, not just for their church. He said it was an opportunity to give back to them, invest in them, and share the love of Jesus.
“That’s why we do it,” he said.
ECC Pastor Troy Keaton said they normally do fall festivals of smaller portions but said the jamboree this year took it to another level.
“It’s been a great turnout,” Keaton said.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.