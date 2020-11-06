The 31st Annual Smith Mountain Arts Council Art Show co-chairs Sheridan Brown and Marita Cheney were enthusiastic about the turnout of the show Show held Oct. 24-25 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, as well as the “outstanding number and quality of pieces submitted.”
“We felt it was important to allow local adult and student artists to have an outlet for their artistic endeavors during such a challenging year,” they stated. “We appreciate the sponsors, artists and community for the rich support of the arts at Smith Mountain Lake!”
Judge Ron Boehner reviewed all of the 133 submissions and offered congratulatory comments for the winners.
Shown are the winners.
