Jacob H. Logan received his diploma after completing the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session and was assigned to Franklin County.
He was one of 34 members of the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session who were presented their diplomas Friday, Dec. 30, after receiving more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management.
Other graduates include Boreika ShaRayn Burwell and Christopher W. Shively, who were both assigned to Roanoke City and County, and Goran Vukovic, who was assigned to Botetourt County.
