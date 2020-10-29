The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. On October 20th, 2020 between the hours of 1:00pm and 4:30pm, a 2011 Black Cadillac CTSV was stolen from a home in the Rocky Mount area. The license plate reads UHT1606.
There have been multiple reported sightings in the Roanoke area.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of this vehicle, please contact your local law enforcement or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.