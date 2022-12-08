RV site expansion OK’d

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday, Nov. 28, to approve two special use permits that would expand the Halesford Harbor Campground, despite opposition from many residents speaking at public hearings.
Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC, on behalf of Stewart Garland, requested to establish a “campground” use through two separate special use permit applications for:
1. West site: 109 recreational vehicle sites, pool, recreational center, and stacked boat storage as an expansion of the existing Halesford Harbor Campground. (This was approved by a vote of 6-1.)
2. East site: 132 Recreational vehicle sites, pool, check-in/general office, playground, bathhouse, splashpad, boat landing, stacked boat storage and beach area. (This was approved by a vote of 4-3.)
This project is located on both sides of Moneta Road near Campers Paradise Trail and Kaseys Lakeview Drive. It encompasses five parcels with a total area of approximately 81.14 acres.
