Bridgewater Plaza expands holiday event

“Santa Around Bridgewater Plaza,” considered one of Smith Mountain Lake’s oldest and most beloved holiday traditions, will take place Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bridgewater Plaza.
The annual event kicks off the holiday season with refreshments and specials by participating businesses and an Elf on the Shelf contest organized by the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Mango’s Assistant Manager Kara Craighead said the restaurant is excited to expand this year’s event by hosting artisan crafters, a photo booth and face painting for kids.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
