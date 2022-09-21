48th U.S. VP visits area to give speech

Mike Pence, 48th vice president of the United States, visited Liberty University (LU) in Lynchburg on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and delivered the address at Convocation. Convocation is a biweekly gathering of LU’s students for Christian worldview development.
Following an introduction by Helms School of Government Dean and former Congressman Robert Hurt, Pence took the stage and said he preferred a shorter introduction.
“I’m a Christian, a conservative and a Republican — in that order,” he declared.
Pence shared his faith journey — his growth from a nominal Christian to understanding the full implications of the gospel and surrendering his life to Christ as Lord and Savior.
He also spoke of his political career, which he explained was anchored by his faith. The Indiana native served as a U.S. congressman for 12 years, governor of Indiana for four years, and most recently, vice president of the United States for four years.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.