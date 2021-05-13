Drivers in the southeast can expect to see fuel flowing at local pumps in coming days.
Late on Wednesday, the Colonial Pipeline announced the restart of pipeline operations. While it will take several days for operations to get back to normal, this news will help to ease the supply strain seen on the East Coast – especially in southern Virginia, the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee.
These areas are experiencing reduced fuel availability in parts of their markets.
“The restart of the pipeline is very positive news for drivers,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson. “While impact won’t be seen immediately and drivers in affected areas can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming. Station pumps will be full of fuel in several days. This is an especially good update ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.”
From the time the pipeline was taken offline on Friday until Thursday morning, the national gas price average increased 8 cents. That pushed the average above $3/gallon this week – the highest average since October 2014.
The national average is likely to continue to see fluctuation in the coming days and states where prices have spiked will see some relief as the pipeline becomes fully operational.
GAS PRICES FROM AAA
Average price per gallon of self-serve, regular gasoline.
Today
Change From Yesterday
Last Week
Last Month
National
$3.02
Up 2 cents
$2.94
$2.86
Virginia
$2.91
Up 4 cents
$2.74
$2.70
Charlottesville
$2.89
Up 3 cents
$2.77
$2.75
Fredericksburg
$2.90
Up 4 cents
$2.72
$2.66
Harrisonburg
$2.87
No change
$2.81
$2.73
Norfolk Area
$2.86
Up 1 cent
$2.68
$2.66
Richmond
$2.91
Up 5 cents
$2.74
$2.70
Roanoke
$2.88
Up 5 cents
$2.71
$2.64
