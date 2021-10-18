Diabetes is a serious and costly disease, but research has shown that those who learn to manage their blood glucose (sugar) levels, eat healthy and exercise regularly can lower their risk of complications and lead a healthier and more productive life.
The Virginia Cooperative Extension 2021 Balanced Living with Diabetes program is sponsored by the support of the Bedford Community Health Foundation in partnership with Centra. The program will be conducted at the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office, 1257 County Farm Road in Bedford.
The six sessions will be held Nov. 9, 10, 17, 18 and 30, and Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This program runs for six sessions with a three-month reunion. It is open to those with diabetes and their family members or caregivers.
Participants receive hands-on experience in preparing meals that are healthy, easy to prepare and taste good, as well as the opportunity to sample recipes demonstrated. Sessions also provide up-to-date information on nutrition, meal planning, exercise and how to understand common diabetes-related medical tests. Recipe booklets and handouts will be given to each participant.
The cost of the program is $10 per individual or $15 for two members of the same household. Registrations must be received in the Bedford Extension Office no later than Nov. 5. To receive a registration brochure or to get more information on foods, nutrition and health, contact Susan Prillaman at 540-586 7675, sprillam@vt.edu.
If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity, contact the Bedford Extension Office at 540-586-7675 (TDD: 800-828-1120) during business hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.
