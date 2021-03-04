Smith Mountain Lake Democrats hosted four of the five candidates running to be the Democratic nominee for Governor of Virginia in an online format on March 2, 2021. They addressed education funding for rural schools and access to high-speed, affordable internet for our communities.
“We were honored that so many of the candidates took the time to attend our forum. They agreed on issues uniting Democrats but hearing them individually will help us choose the right person to be our next Governor,” said Denise Tuttle, President of the SML Democrats club.
Other issues raised by members’ questions were the Virginia Green New Deal, the adverse economic impact of Covid, and criminal justice reforms. More specifically, the candidates explained how each, as Governor, would address pre-K education in public schools, tax credits for home solar panels, the sale of excess energy, private prisons, expungement of criminal records and restoration of civil rights.
Jennifer Carroll Foy, Jennifer McClellan, Terry McAuliffe and Justin Fairfax participated in the forum. Members of the Franklin and Bedford County Democratic Committees also joined in the event. The SML Democrats will conduct similar forums with the Democratic candidates for Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General later in March and April.
Early and absentee voting for the Virginia Democratic Primary begins on April 24 for the June 8, 2021 election. For more information on voting go to https://ballotpedia.org/Virginia.
