Although Christmas has already passed, there are still a few days left to see the 12th annual Festival of Trees hosted by the Bedford Area Welcome Center.
The last day to view the Festival of Trees is Sunday, Jan. 3.
For the past month, locals and visitors have been able to view 25 trees that were decorated by local businesses and nonprofit organizations. Spectators also have the chance to vote on which tree(s) they like and can cast a vote for $1 a ballot. At the conclusion of the event, all proceeds will benefit the charitable organizations chosen by the businesses.
Anita Dengel, visitor services and volunteer coordinator for the Bedford Area Welcome Center, said spectators can vote for more than one tree, and some people have voted for every tree.
Some of the businesses and organizations that are participating this year include the Bedford County Nursing Home, Bedford Public Library System, Bedford Area Family YMCA, Bower Center for the Arts and Centra Bedford Hospice. Some of the charities that can be donated to with a vote include the Alzheimer’s Association, Bedford Hospice House, St. Jude Children Research Hospital, Food For Kids Inc. and Bedford County 4-H Youth Development.
Michelle Crumpacker, administrative manager for the Bedford Area Welcome Center, said this event is important for more than one reason.
“It’s a great event to get charitable organizations as well as the community involvement in this,” she said. “Nonprofit organizations need our support more than ever, and our hope is to have a very successful event in regard to the money raised that will be donated to the 25 different organizations,” she said.
Dengel also noted that despite the pandemic, they have seen an excellent turnout. She said they have seen people from Charlottesville and counties such as Amherst and Franklin.
Last year the Festival of Trees had 30 trees, which was their largest year from a participant standpoint. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, they decided to limit it to 25 trees this year so they could be more spaced out to prevent a large gathering.
