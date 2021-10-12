The Franklin County Family YMCA at Smith Mountain Lake announced Stephanie Ferguson has been appointed as the new Branch Coordinator at the Smith Mountain Lake YMCA.
“We are very excited to have Fergie on board with her positive energy and her compassion for the community,” said Andrea Fansler, Smith Mountain Lake branch director.
Stephanie’s experience with the Y began as a volunteer participating in multiple fundraising events held by the Y including Oktoberfest 5k trail race and festival, Winterfest 5k and 10k races, and the Smith Mountain Lake Glacier Plunge. Ferguson’s interest in YMCA programming peaked during her participation in a six-week trapeze yoga program held at the lake location.
“As a native of Franklin County, I am elated to join the YMCA family. This county is full of amazing people and endless opportunities to help them with a healthy life and community engagement,” said Ferguson.
Over the coming months, Stephanie plans to serve the community through Y programs, membership and services. To learn more about The Smith Mountain Lake YMCA’s program offerings and amenities, call 540-721-9622 or visit www.franklincountyymca.org.
