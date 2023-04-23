The Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office has reported that a residential structure fire with entrapment occurred at 412 Ramblewood Road in Forest early morning on April 23, 2023, leaving one person dead.
Fire and medic units first arrived on the scene at approximately 6:20 a.m. and began rescue and fire suppression efforts. The victim was removed from the residence around 6:30 a.m. and found not breathing and without a pulse. Medics attempted resuscitation; the victim was pronounced dead at 7:10 a.m. The fire was under control by 6:50 a.m.
Units dispatched included the Forest Fire Department, Bedford County Fire & Rescue Medic 14-5, Medic 14-6, County-10, and the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.
