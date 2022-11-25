Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount has added two new acts to its January lineup.
Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience takes the audience on a journey back in time to the life and music of “The Man in Black.” The band, featuring 24-year-old frontman James Tamelcoff, will perform at the Harvester on Friday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $27.
From the early days with Sam Philips at Sun Records, to the later years with Rick Rubin and American Recordings, Cash Unchained delivers a complete catalog of music from one of the greatest country artists of all time.
Memphis-bred Lucero, who embraces everything from Southern rock to Stax-inspired memphis soul, will take the stage at the Harvester on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $47.
More than 20 years after its formation, dedicated fans of Lucero still flock to hear the band’s punchy driving rhythms, punk-rooted guitar licks, and lyrics that evoke the whiskey drenched sentimentality of Americana singer-songwriters.
Lucero’s latest project, “Should’ve Learned by Now,” was written in bits and pieces over the past few years and released to great fanfare in October.
Tickets for both shows are sold at harvester-music.com.
