In partnership with the Town of Rocky Mount, Franklin County is working to “Shift the Spend” ahead of this holiday shopping season.
Studies from Civic Economics show that every dollar spent at a locally owned business is recirculated three times more in the community than a dollar spent at a non-locally owned business. For this reason, county officials ask area residents to commit 20 percent of their holiday spending to local businesses.
“The past year and a half has highlighted the importance of supporting local business owners, and what better way to support these businesses than by purchasing their goods and services?” the county stated. “The Town of Rocky Mount and Franklin County have a variety of unique businesses to choose from throughout the community.”
The Shift the Spend initiative kicked-off Oct. 28 and will continue through the Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend, giving shoppers time to visit many local shops and businesses. Information giving details on this commitment can be found at www.shiftthespend.com. In addition, shoppers who have committed to Shift the Spend can register to be entered into a drawing for $500 to be used at local businesses. The contest will end Nov. 30, and the drawing will be held Dec. 1.
While at local businesses, shoppers are encouraged to take pictures and tag both Franklin County and the Town of Rocky Mount to be reposted on their social media pages using the #franklincountyshines, #shiftthespend and #rockymountva taglines.
“We are looking forward to the holiday season and your many local purchases,” the county stated. “With your commitment to shop local, we can create new jobs and positively impact our county’s economy. Reconsider Franklin County and the Town of Rocky Mount and Shift the Spend this year!”
