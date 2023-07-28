EMS crews working to clear Route 24 and Cascade Drive following vehicle accident

The Stewartsville=Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched today to the area of Route 24 and Cascade Drive following a report of motor vehicle accident with injury. Engine 13 and Utility 13 arrived to find multiple vehicles involved and blocking all west bound lanes on Route 24.
Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue Medic 1413 was requested to handle one injury and transported the individual who suffered from non-life threatening injuries.
Drivers are requested to exercise patience while EMS crews are present on roadways. EMS units intentionally located their apparatus in the roadway to protect patients and emergency crews on scene. Drivers are reminded to not attempt to drive through the accident scene or disobey directions of EMS or law enforcement personnel that may put the safety of others at risk. EMS crews work in cooperation with the Virginia State Police to restore the flow of traffic on highways and roadways as soon as possible. "We all want to go home to our families at the end of calls, please have patience when you see crews working," said a representative from the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department.
