One person died and another was injured in a shooting incident Thursday in Rocky Mount, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.
Rocky Mount police officers responded to a shots fired call at 3:22 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the area of North Main Street and Circle Drive.
Officers were notified that subjects had been shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two individuals had gunshot wounds.
One gunshot wound victim was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The second victim was pronounced deceased on site and transported to the medical examiner’s office.
Authorities have the suspected shooter in custody. It is believed that this is an isolated incident, and the community is not in any danger.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. There are no other known suspects at this time.
Responding agencies were Rocky Mount Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and Franklin County Public Safety.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.