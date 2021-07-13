Ashley R. Martin of Wirtz and Erin P. Voeghtly of Bedford were named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Bridgewater College.
Martin is a sophomore majoring in psychology, and Voeghtly is a senior also majoring in psychology.
Martin and Voeghtly were among more than 450 students named to the Dean’s List, which was announced by Dr. Leona A. Sevick, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Students on the Dean’s List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average of a possible 4.0.
Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,600 students.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.