Two women were arrested after an alleged breaking and entering was reported Monday, July 18, at a residential construction site on the 100 block of Windridge Parkway in Hardy.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call at approximately 4 a.m. July 18 for a possible breaking and entering in progress at the nearby site.
The caller was able to provide subject identifiers, a description of the vehicle and the direction of travel as it was leaving the site. A deputy working in the area responded, located a vehicle matching the description and performed a traffic stop.
During the traffic stop, deputies identified two female subjects: Magen Shea Rader, 34, of Roanoke, and Amelia Louise Campbell, 25, of Roanoke. The vehicle returned as stolen out of Vinton and included items related to the residential construction site larceny. Both Rader and Campbell were arrested on scene.
Rader has been charged with Petit Larceny less than $500 and Receiving Stolen Goods $200 or more. Additionally, she was served on an outstanding warrant for Possession of Schedule I/II Drugs out of Alleghany County. She is being held on a $5,000 secured bond.
Campbell has been charged with Petit Larceny less than $1,000 and Stolen Goods: Buy/Receive, Larceny greater than $1,000. She is being held on a $2,500 secured bond.
“The Office of the Sheriff appreciates the caller who reported this crime in progress, which led to the swift apprehension of these individuals,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office stated. “As always, we encourage our residents’ support in reporting any criminal or suspicious activity.”
This is an ongoing investigation at this time, and additional charges may be forthcoming.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.