“Saucer Dreams,” Robert Hunter’s Saucer Dreams exhibit of artworks inspired by flying saucers; “Men at Work,” photographic images by Barry Koplen that capture workers who devote their lives to historic renovation projects in Danville, Virginia; and “Itsy Bitsy,” the return of a local annual exhibit of small artworks, opened on March 22 and will be available until April 23.
Friday, April 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., there will be a reception and presentation. In the Terrace Gallery, where Robert Hunter’s artworks depicting flying saucers are installed, Barry Koplen, a writer as well as a photographer, will talk about a UFO sighting he and three others experienced, and which he detailed in his book, “Close Encounter at Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia.”
Robert S. Hunter is from Colonial Beach, Virginia. Upon retiring from teaching, he built a studio in the back of his house and now is “living the dream” — creating prints and showing them all over the U.S. and Europe. His printmaking has a major digital component that was inspired through his study of digital imaging at the Corcoran School of Art in Washington, D.C.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
