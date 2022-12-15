Locals among first graduates of Virginia Women’s Municipal Leadership Institute

Hailing from small towns and large urban centers, 22 women from across the commonwealth are the first graduates of the Virginia Women’s Municipal Leadership Institute, including those from the Smith Mountain Lake area.
The 2022 graduates include Megan Pittman of the Bedford Regional Water Authority and Brandy Rosser, who is the director of general properties for Franklin County. Graduates from the surrounding area include Mandy Adkins of Botetourt County, Maggie Mace of Lynchburg, and Nina Rezai and Jordan Welborn, both of Campbell County.
A partnership between the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center and Virginia Women Leading Government, the institute is designed to strengthen the career pipeline for female community leaders. Across Virginia, only 17 percent of top government positions are held by women, according to the Local Government Diversity Dashboard.
