Bedford County residents and businesses are asked to complete a survey so the county has a better understanding the specific areas that do not have internet service or have inadequate internet service.
“Access to quality internet service continues to be a top priority of the Bedford County Board of Supervisors,” a statement from the county read. “To assist the county in better understanding the specific areas that do not have internet service or have inadequate internet service, residents and businesses are being asked to self-report this information through a short survey.”
Bedford County residents and businesses who want to participate in this survey may access it at the following URL: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/9bc5c6d51f52468c84fdfd483403d3ae.
