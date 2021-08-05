When faculty, staff and students return to Bedford County Public Schools, they will not be required to wear masks after a special called meeting by the Bedford County School Board on Thursday.
The special meeting, which was at Liberty High School auditorium and open to the public, discussed the new guidance for masks at Bedford County Public Schools with superintendent Dr. Marc Bergin and chief learning officer Karen Woodford.
The guidance was made with two goals in mind — to keep schools open five days a week for in-person learning for all students and to have athletics and all extra-curricular activities.
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.