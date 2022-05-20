Vietnam POW, author to deliver Memorial Day keynote address

Dave Carey, a Navy carrier pilot during the Vietnam War, will deliver the keynote address during the National D-Day Memorial’s annual Memorial Day observance Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m., followed by a book signing.
Carey authored “The Ways We Choose, Lessons for Life from a POW’s Experience.”
Memorial gates will open at 10 a.m. with free admission until noon. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair. No coolers or pets are allowed, though service animals are welcome.
During the Vietnam War, a surface-to-air missile destroyed Carey’s aircraft as he flew a combat mission over North Vietnam. He spent the following five and a half years as a POW incarcerated in numerous Vietnamese prisons.
Today as a motivational speaker, Carey relates his experiences as a POW to help people better understand the prison-like aspects they may experience in their personal and professional lives.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.