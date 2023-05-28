Due to the potential for severe weather in Bedford around 11AM on Monday, May 29 and with guest safety in mind, the National D-Day Memorial Foundation has made the difficult decision to suspend the Memorial Day 2023 in-person ceremony on the Memorial’s outdoor plaza. The commemoration ceremony will now be a livestream event.
D-Day Society members, sponsors, or those who purchased bricks for dedication and previously RSVPed to the in-person event are asked to check their email.
Please join us online at 11 a.m. at dday.org or Facebook for our livestream event featuring keynote speaker Rear Adm. Michael J. Steffen and Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.
