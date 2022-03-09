Wirtz, VA (24184)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 34F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.