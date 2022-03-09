A Romanian national, who traveled to the United States and participated in an ATM skimming conspiracy that included Roanoke, Rocky Mount and Vinton, was sentenced Monday to 30 months in prison.
Marius Catalui, 47, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of access device fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
According to court documents, between December 2018 and May 2019, Catalui and others worked together to obtain personal identifying information, including debit and credit card numbers and PINs from bank customers without lawful authority and used that data to make unauthorized cash withdrawals from the victims for their personal gain.
The group utilized device-making equipment, commonly referred to as “skimming devices,” to facilitate this scheme by installing them into card readers on ATMs at federally insured banks throughout the Western District of Virginia. In conjunction with small hidden cameras that they placed on the ATMs, Catalui’s group stole customers’ PINs and account numbers, re-encoded the information onto blank plastic cards, and then used those cards to withdraw over $300,000 before being apprehended.
According to reports, the skimming devices were placed on ATMs in 11 areas, including Roanoke, Roanoke County, Rocky Mount and Vinton.
In addition to over two years of prison time, Catalui was also ordered to pay $351,642 in restitution to the impacted banks.
U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh made the announcement Monday.
The United States Secret Service, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, the Roanoke County Police Department, the Campbell County Police Department, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Farmville Police Department, the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, the Blacksburg Police Department, and the Lynchburg Police Department investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Coleman Adams prosecuted the case.
