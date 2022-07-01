The Proud Patriots of SML hosted a diverse group of speakers for their June meeting, all of whom were considered “extremely interesting and informative.”
Sen. Bill Stanley of Virginia District 20 talked about the challenges of putting together a budget that addresses the priorities of the new administration, in a Senate Chamber controlled by the opposition party. One of his disappointments was the budget for school choice tax credits was slashed by 50 percent, to less than $10 million. The biennial budged has exploded in recent years to approximately $224 billion.
Bedford County GOP Chair Tim Griffin spoke on election integrity and his efforts with the states to keep or pass sensible rules to ensure only qualified voters cast ballots. He talked about the Biden Administration’s “whole-of-government” approach to voter registration and participation, and the executive order requiring every government agency to submit a plan to Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice outlining how they will promote this concept.
He also addressed the issue of free speech and how voices of those not in agreement are being suppressed.
Teresa Pregnall, state director of Concerned Women of America, talked about her organization and their efforts to develop personal relationships with legislators to make it easier to approach them on topics of life, liberty and family, which is their mission.
The next meeting will be held Tuesday, July 5, at 10:30 a.m. at the Westlake Library. For information on the Proud Patriots of Smith Mountain Lake, call 540-227-0972.
