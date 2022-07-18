The Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA) has announced that the Moneta, Forest and Bedford Central libraries were selected to receive grants to install new water bottle filling stations.
The Bedford Public Library System Foundation and the Friends of the Bedford Public Library System each received a $2,000 grant.
The BRWA launched its Hydration Station Grant program last year to provide members of the community with access to safe and reliable tap water to refill personal bottles.
Roughly 60 million plastic bottles are not recycled and end up in landfills every day in the United States, according to the Container Recycling Institute. Hydration stations will help reduce the number of single-use plastic bottles that end up in landfills and bodies of water protecting waterways and public health.
The BRWA will award grants — up to $2,000 maximum per applicant — for the purchase of an indoor or outdoor station to entities within our service area. Applications are continuously accepted on a first-come-first-served basis, and projects will be selected until all of the funding for the fiscal year has been exhausted
To learn more and apply, visit https://bit.ly/2TJ3MQS. For questions, email communications@brwa.com.
