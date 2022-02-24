Ex-marine Michael Brown has been found not guilty by reason of insanity for the murder of his stepfather, Rodney Brown.
Brown was also found not guilty on other charges that includes use of a firearm in commission of a felony (two counts), armed breaking and entering occupied house, firearm larceny, and stealing Rodney Brown's credit card.
Brown did plead no contest to a felony charge of breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny. He was found guilty and sentenced to ten years but judge Stacey Moreau suspended all of it. Brown will now spend time in a mental hospital.
Near the end of the bench trial, the judge said that Brown was not aware of his actions due to mental health issues. Brown was diagnosed with dissociative amnesia. His defense attorney, Deborah Caldwell-Bono, believes the judge made the right decision.
