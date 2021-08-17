No deal was reached during a hearing on Tuesday with the two former Rocky Mount police officers charged in connection to the Capitol riots on January 6.
According to reports, both Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson were given plea deals, but both of their attorney's said they will be requesting a trial date.
Both Fracker and Robertson will appear in court on September 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.