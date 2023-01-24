A fire engulfed a structure and vehicles in Stewartsville on Monday.
In the early morning of Jan. 23, at 3:29 a.m., Bedford County Communications dispatched Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (SCVFD), Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Bedford Fire Department, and Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue for a reported structure fire in the area of the 2300 block of Lovers Lane.
According to SCVFD, first arriving personnel found a structure and multiple vehicles well involved with fire.
Hardy Volunteer Fire Department, Moneta Volunteer Fire Department and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue (Vinton) were added to provide assistance with manpower and water supply.
The fire was quickly knocked down, but due to the size and complexity of the fire, an extensive overhaul was done. There were no injuries reported.
Crews left the scene at 6:30 a.m., but according to the Responding Fire online news page, hot spots were later found, and the area was wet down again.
SCVFD, the Fire Marshals Office, Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (foam request) responded to the rekindling of the fire.
The units that responded include Engine 13, Engine 131, Utility 13, and Brush 19.
The fire is under investigation by Bedford County Fire Marshals Office.
“Thank you Bedford Fire Department Shady Grove Volunteer Fire and Rescue Moneta Volunteer Fire Department Hardy Volunteer Fire Company Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue (Vinton) for your timely and professional assistance,” the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department stated.
