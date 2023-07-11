Ridge View Bank celebrated the opening of its inaugural SMART Center at Smith Mountain Lake with a ribbon cutting on June 29, 2023. The bank center is located on Booker T. Washington Highway in front of the Westlake Towne Center. The center serves as the first full service branch location at Smith Mountain Lake.
In addition to the five full-time branch personnel, there will also be two private bankers, a wealth partner and a commercial banker located in the center.
“We are eager to be a permanent part of the Smith Mountain Lake community,” said Ridge View Bank President, Carrie McConnell. “It’s a special place, and we are excited to offer a new level of banking and personalized service for our clients.”
The new location is home to Ridge View Bank’s state-of-the-art, interactive customer SMART Station that allows customers to interact with a live teller to perform such transactions as making deposits, withdrawals, loan payments, cashing checks, and checking on account balances and loan payoffs. These services can also be conveniently conducted before and after regular banking hours.
“The SMART Center offers a new approach to community banking by making banking easy, accessible and personalized for businesses and people,” said Lesley Carter, Commercial Office Manager. “We are looking forward to assisting the Smith Mountain Lake community in their financial goals.”
The Smith Mountain Lake Center serves as Ridge View Bank’s second SMART Center. Ridge View Bank’s inaugural SMART Center opened in Salem in early 2023. Ridge View Bank will also break ground on its headquarters in Roanoke City this summer with an anticipated opening date in 2024. The headquarters will also include a new SMART Center to make financial transactions and information gathering both highly interactive and easier for customers.
“The overwhelmingly positive response we have received from our clients and
community continues to enable us to expand and grow,” said McConnell. “This opening is a prime example of Ridge View Bank’s continued momentum, and it’s made possible by our strong and experienced team we have in place there.”
The Smith Mountain Lake SMART Center, located at 160 Apron Road, is open Monday through
Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers extended drive-up hours Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
