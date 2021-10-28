A Franklin County resident all his life, Greg Maxwell has always wanted the best for his community, and now he is hoping to make the positive impact as a school board member if he is elected.
Running as a write-in candidate against incumbent G.B. Washburn and challenging candidate Carletta Whiting, Maxwell, who is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, said he wants to discuss issues that matter and feels that he has gotten lost at recent board meetings.
Maxwell said he doesn’t like how political the school board has gotten, and he feels that instead of working toward making things better for the kids, they were working toward how liberal or conservative the board can be. He pointed to Critical Race Theory as an example.
“It’s become this liberal/conservative issue, but it’s not one of those things we should be worried about at the present time. There is so many other things the school system could be doing besides worrying about CRT,” Maxwell said and added that he is against CRT.
