On Friday, Jan. 27, the commonwealth graduated its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers.
They included Jacob Alexander Culp, whose hometown is Forest and who is assigned to Gloucester County; and David Matthew Vaeth, whose hometown is Blue Ridge and who is assigned to Pittsylvania County.
The 31 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin was scheduled to speak at the graduation ceremony.
