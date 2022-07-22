Dulcimer musician Sam Edelston will teach two mountain dulcimer classes and present a concert Sunday, July 24, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, located at 4720 Jubal Early Highway in Boones Mill.
The all-level, 75-minute workshops will start at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The first workshop, “Fifty Shades of Play – is a grab bag of playing techniques and power-user tips.” The second workshop, “Rock & Roll Dulcimer – will focus on ’60s and ’70s rock.”
The cost is $20 for one class and $30 for both. A 30-minute concert open to the public will start at 5 p.m. A free-will offering will be accepted.
The concert and workshops are co-sponsored by the Roanoke Valley Dulcimers. Students should email roanokevalleydulcimers@gmail.com to reserve a space for the July 24 classes. Additional information can also be obtained through this email address.
