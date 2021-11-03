Escape the Forest is a new puzzle-solving program implemented by ONE Forest School, and there was a special version planned out for Halloween night – Escape the Forest Nightmare.
Starting late Saturday, Escape the Forest consisted of a one-hour tour and the story of the urban legend of Liberty Bramblett, who is known as the Liberty Witch. The tour on the trail hike was to lead up to an abandoned shack that was owned by the Liberty Witch.
As the story goes, Liberty Bramblett’s father and her five younger siblings perished in a fire in their sleep, but she was spared as she was out that night gathering herbs in the forest when their house caught fire.
In 1785, Liberty Bramblett was banished from the town of Bedford after several of the town’s children accused her of performing witchcraft. It was also mentioned that Bramblett was bullied by the children and was misunderstood by them.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.