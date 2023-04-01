Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight in Bedford will take area veterans from the Korea and Vietnam service eras to Washington D.C. on April 21-23, free of charge. The trip will depart from the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia on Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and return to the D-Day Memorial on Sunday, April 23 at noon.
Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight is giving area veterans an opportunity to visit the war memorials created in their honor in a journey of a lifetime for many who were never properly thanked for their service.
Vietnam Veteran Kathryn Whorley Norris Campbell said of her April 2022 trip, “Being able to be go on this trip has been something that I will never forget. A lot of closure that I didn't realize I needed from way back, just being able to talk with [others] about some of their time was such a help and healing.”
The Honor Flight Network began in 2005 with taking World War II veterans to the National World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. at no cost to them. As of 2022, the network has taken over 250,000 veterans to their memorials.
Time is of the essence for our area WWII veterans. According to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) statistics, just more than 167,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive today. The VA reports that 180 World War II veterans die each day.
Each veteran is accompanied by a trained volunteer guardian whose mission is to assist the veteran in any way he or she can - by pushing wheelchairs, carrying belongings, or simply joining in a day full of celebration and reflection.
While veterans’ costs are paid for in full, guardians are asked to make a donation of $400 to cover their trip costs. Guardian applications are screened and accepted on a first come first served basis.
Honor Flight trips prioritize WWII and terminally ill veterans, with Korean, Vietnam and later service eras considered on a space available basis. To apply as a veteran or a guardian, or for more information, visit www.cswvirginiahonorflight.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.