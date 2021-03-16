More Phase 1b individuals in the Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside health districts are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
Anyone eligible in Phase 1b, to include additional frontline essential workers and individuals aged 16-64 with certain medical conditions or disabilities that might increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness, are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, dependent on vaccine supply and appointment availability. Scheduling of appointments will begin as soon as this week.
“We are very excited to be able to now offer the vaccine to everyone in Phase 1b,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the PDHD and SSHD. “Now that we are able to reach out to more of our residents on the preregistration list to schedule appointments, be sure to answer your phone and check your email.”
After receiving fewer COVID-19 vaccine supplies than expected from the federal government earlier this year, PDHD and SSHD entered into a restricted Phase 1b. Until today, Phase 1b vaccines were only offered to the police/fire/hazmat, childcare/K-12 school staff, at-risk populations, and adults aged 65 and older. PDHD and SSHD have decided to expand Phase 1b after receiving an increased supply of COVID-19 vaccines.
Everyone interested in receiving a vaccination should preregister, as completely as possible, with their age, medical conditions and contact information at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). This “one-stop-shop” website and call center allows individuals to preregister online, check that they are preregistered, and access additional information on Virginia’s vaccination roll-out.
In the meantime, it is important to remain vigilant in COVID-19 prevention. Continue to protect yourself and others: cover your mouth and nose with a mask, wash your hands often and well, stay at least six feet away from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household.
You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.
