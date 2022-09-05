Photographs by SML Photo Club members will be displayed in the MOarts Gallery in the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library through September.
Visitors can view the 2022 exhibition containing photos of many different subjects in many different styles. Photos are taken by club members, who range from amateurs to professionals.
The club normally meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Moneta/SML Library. September’s meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. due to the Labor Day holiday on the first Monday of the month. Contact John O’Connell at jboconnell@gmail.com for more information.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
