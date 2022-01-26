If someone were to tell 25-year old Christian Quesenberry some years ago that his music talent was going to help him become a local household name around Smith Mountain Lake and receive a callback from American Idol, he might not have believed you, especially a year or two after he graduated from Staunton River High School in 2015.
“I’ll be honest, after high school I kind of quit with music. I kind of stopped chasing it as much,” he said.
The question that might come to a lot of people’s mind when reading that quote is: Why did Quesenberry quit music for a short time and what inspired him to come back? His story will answer both of these questions.
Even when he was young, Quesenberry, who was born in Sacramento, California, and then adopted and moved to Huddleston at the age of two with his two sisters, always had a passion for music.
“My mom has a video of me when I was 3 or 4 years old singing in my sleep, so music has always been a big part of my life,” Quesenberry said.
When he was 10, he bought a beat-up guitar at a pawn shop after receiving $100 from his adopted mother for making straight A’s. From there, Quesenberry practiced and first got his foot in the door performing music with a praise and worship band at his local church.
“That’s where I got most of my start singing in front of people,” he said.
When he was in high school, Quesenberry was an active student acting in theater, playing football and, as one might have guessed, singing in choir. He took an internship his senior year of high school and learned how to direct the class and teach music, among other things. He said he did it with hopes of becoming a music education major when he went to college.
“That was the thing I wanted to do that I thought I wanted to do. I wanted to go to college to learn how to teach people music, lead a choir class, things like that,” Quesenberry said.
About halfway through his senior year, though, he had a change of heart after realizing how difficult that aspect of the music world was and added that it wasn’t for him. Instead, Quesenberry went into the medical field after high school and moved out of his parents’ home when he turned 18. He got his certified nursing aide license in 2016 and worked night shift at different hospitals and assistant living facilities but eventually got burned out.
He then worked as a cook for a couple of restaurants and then switched to be a painter for a year or two. In the middle of his journey trying to find what he wanted to do, Quesenberry started drinking heavily, and it became an addiction for him.
“It took a big hold of my life,” he said. “When you’re struggling with addiction, you don’t really realize how much it is taking over your passions for other things.”
Quesenberry mentioned that not only did he have a drinking problem, but he also was homeless and living out of the back of his van in the back parking lot of Happy Coffee, which is where he worked when it was in business.
As one can imagine, that was the lowest moment of Quesenberry’s life. He had no home, a drinking addiction and felt like he had no hope to turn his life around.
“There were so many times where I thought I blew it,” he said.
In the middle of his drinking addiction, Quesenberry met his fiancé Amy Ellis and he noted that’s when his life started turning more toward his favor. They started out as friends and eventually started dating. Around the same time frame, he was able to find a place to stay, as the owners of Happy Coffee let him rent a room at their home.
Quesenberry also decided to do something about his drinking addiction and said that while it’s been tough, he has been sober for two years now.
Eventually, Quesenberry and Ellis were able to move in at her parents’ house so they could get back on their feet. He said that was the moment where music not only started to come back into his life but became his passion again.
“Her and her family actually come from a very long line of bluegrass. Her whole family are musicians,” Quesenberry said.
He mentioned that her father, Ricky Ellis, was always up every morning playing different instruments, and Quesenberry started to play more with him. This led to him playing in Ricky Ellis’s band, Ricky and the Banjo Mites, playing the cajón. They played a little bit around Smith Mountain Lake until the COVID-19 pandemic happened.
During the lockdown, Quesenberry said he just started practicing on his guitar and did it for extended hours a day. He eventually got his first acoustic gig in Lynchburg in March 2021. That’s when opportunities started to open up for the young local star, as he is now constantly being asked to perform at venues whether it be solo, duo, etc.
“It just seems like everything kind of snowballed from there,” Quesenberry said.
He started a band called Christian Q. and the Groove, and they play rock and roll, country and other genres. The band includes four members: Quesenberry, who is the band manager, lead guitarist and lead vocalist; David “Fishing Musician” Owens, who is a lead guitarist and backup vocalist; Amy Ellis, who is the bass player and also sings; and John Graham, who is the drummer. He said the band has a tight bond together.
“That’s what we have, it’s more of a family than it is a band,” Queseneberry said.
He said their ultimate goal for this year is to get their name more exposure and increase the number of the booked gigs as the year progresses.
Quesenberry not only has goals for his new band, but he also set out to try and achieve a childhood dream and signed up to audition for American Idol.
“It’s always been like this in the back of my mind — childhood dream of mine,” Quesenberry said.
He said that he hadn’t seen the show in six years but got back into watching it last season. Quesenberry was met with a big surprise as he saw one of his friends, Mason Via, who he met at a fiddler convention that he attended with Amy Ellis in Galax, Virginia. From there, he was inspired to chase one of his biggest childhood dreams.
“When I saw that, I was like, ‘If Mason can do this, then I can do this,’” Quesenberry said.
In October 2021, he mentioned he had two choices or could do both if he desired, and that was to go live in a Zoom audition with a couple of the producers of the show or submit a video. Quesenberry decided to do both and got an email back within 24 hours after sending in his video.
The song he chose to sing in the video submission was “Who Did That to You” by John Legend. Quesenberry said he was singing that song on the stage at Mango’s for the Lyrics on the Lake competition a couple of years ago.
“I got an email back from the producers saying they loved my video submission and would love to schedule a callback audition with the producers,” he said.
For the callback audition, which was on a live Zoom call, Quesenberry had to make a three-hour time frame for his audition day. After he checked in, he was on a video screen with a countdown, which let him know when the producer’s screens will pop up on his desktop.
“As soon as it hit zero, one producer popped up, another one popped up, and then two more followed,” Quesenberry said.
For the first hour, he just answered questions from the producers so they could know his story and why he decided to audition. Quesenberry said he had two to three songs ready and mentioned that the ones he got to sing were “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse and “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers. After that, they continued talking for another 10 to 15 minutes about legalities and what he can and can’t say. He said he was told that he would hear within one to two weeks about the results.
“That was the last I ever heard from them; I haven’t heard anything since,” Quesenberry said.
At first, he thought not hearing anything from them for a couple of months meant he didn’t make it, but when the start date, judges, contestants and more for the upcoming season of American Idol was announced, Quesenberry’s name was listed as a contestant. Of the 70 contestants listed, only 20 will perform before judges in Season 20, which will air at 8 p.m. on ABC starting Feb. 27.
Quesenberry said he was shaking with excitement when he saw an article listing his name and thought he made a mistake and missed an email from the producers. Quesenberry said he checked multiple times and exhausted all options but still couldn’t find anything. Although he has gotten many congratulation posts and messages, he said he still doesn’t know for sure if he actually made it because he hasn’t heard from the producers.
He said that some contestants listed have posted on social media confirming they’re going, but others are in the same position as him.
He sent an email to the producers with the online link to the article he read asking for clarification if what they have posted is true.
“I’m hoping I hear something soon,” Quesenberry said.
Even if it turns out he didn’t make it, he still wouldn’t trade the experience he had of auditioning for anything.
“Grateful is an understatement. I’m truly humbled, thankful and mind blown to sing for the producers of American Idol. That’s just cool in and of itself,” said Quesenberry.
This might come as a surprise to some, but Quesenberry said he is more excited for the potential his new band has rather than making it on American Idol. He said he is getting ready to record his new album with his band, and all his focus is on that right now.
Quesenberry said he is also looking forward to his booked gigs for 2022, saying no matter what venue he plays at around SML, the residents always pack the place.
“I cannot thank this whole community enough for the amazing support that they continue to show me,” Quesenberry said.
At his gigs, Quesenberry tries to open up to the audience about his past drinking addiction and being homeless at one point in his life. He said he gets a lot of comments from people after the event that his struggles connect with them.
Trying to hold back tears, Quesenberry had a message for those who are currently struggling with addiction, trying to get back on their feet, or facing any tough life situation. That message was to keep trying every day because the storm will pass, and to find what they are passionate about.
“Even though you have no idea where life may take you, what may happen, situations you may put yourself in and the opportunities you get, good or bad, no matter what that is, it’ll always be worth it in the end as long as you’re doing what you love to do,” Quesenberry said.
He added that rediscovering his passion for playing his guitar or performing on stage was his gateway of escape during his dark times and helped him fight through some rocky times.
As he now juggles the responsibilities of being a band manager, a father to his 1-year old son, and soon-to-be husband this October, Quesenberry can look back and say the four-year journey was worth it.
“There was a good time where it was a little patchy and I had a lot of downs and went through a lot of bad situations, but life is definitely looking up now,” he said.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.