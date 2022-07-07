During the Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting June 21, Planning Director Lisa Cooper came before the board to discuss three special-use permits desired by Appalachian Power Company (APCo), which were subsequently approved.
All three permits are for maintenance to their campground, Camp Kilowatt, a 21.37-acre property located along Dodee Lane in the Union Hall district of Franklin County.
Camp Kilowatt was erected in the late 1960s and serves employees, retires and retired guests of APCo. Blueprints and maps for each permit were presented by Cooper as the county’s Planning Committee had some concerns about each.
Cooper presented each special-use permit individually, and the board voted in favor of each after Cooper’s presentations.
