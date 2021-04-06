Smith Mountain Lake’s own Hickory Hill Vineyards is celebrating 20 years in business and three medals in the 2021 Virginia Governor’s Cup Wine Competition. The wines were judged as among the best of 544 Virginia wines from over 100 Virginia wineries.
Full Pond 2019 and Mist earned silver medals. Full Pond is described as a “youthful, crisp, dry white wine made from chardonnay with a touch of vidal blanc.” Smith Mountain Lake Mist is a “semi-dry blend of vidal blanc with a bit of chardonnay.”
“It is light, clean, smooth and perfect for warm summer days at the lake,” Hickory Hill Vineyards stated.
