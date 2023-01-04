Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently addressed the joint meeting of the Senate Finance and Appropriations, House Appropriations and House Finance Committee to announce his amendments to the Biennial Budget.
Leaders across the commonwealth, including Del. Kathy Byron who represents parts of the Smith Mountain Lake area, have come out in support of the governor’s plan to accelerate results for Virginians.
“Governor Youngkin’s continued commitment to developing Virginia’s workforce is evident in the comprehensive proposal he is advancing for the 2023 session,” said House Commerce and Energy Chair Kathy Byron. “The funding commitment he is proposing will ensure Virginians have the opportunity to enter the workforce of today with the skills and training needed to succeed. By growing our workforce, Virginia will continue to attract and grow businesses, increasing opportunities for all. I look forward to working with Gov. Youngkin on this vital issue in the upcoming session.”
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.