The jury trial of Dustin Robert Holdren, 34, of Roanoke, in Bedford County Circuit Court was postponed today.
It is now scheduled for July 27 at 9 a.m. His attorney asked the judge for a continuance and waived the right to a speedy trial.
Holdren faces several charges stemming from an assault on June 25, in the Mariners Landing subdivision in Huddleston. The victim was a realtor holding an open house. Those charges include attempted rape, malicious wounding and robbery, along with two counts of violation of good behavior requirements on a felony offense.
Today in court, when the judge granted the continuance to July, he also ruled that cameras would not be allowed in the courtroom at all for Holdren’s trial. He stated that by Virginia law, cameras may not be in a courtroom in a trial involving sex-related crimes.
