The Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted at Monday’s meeting to not add the “No Shutdown Resolution” to the agenda.
Dozens of citizens attended the meeting despite Gov. Ralph Northam’s restrictions on gatherings and advocated for the resolution provided by Virginia Constitutional Conservatives.
Bedford County was one of multiple counties in Southern Virginia that reportedly were considering the resolution in response to Northam’s recent executive order limited indoor and outdoor gatherings to 25 people.
District 6 representative Bob Davis asked chairman John Sharp to amend the current agenda and consider the resolution that would “nullify Governor Ralph Northam’s unconstitutional and illegal decree, which violates the constitutionally protected God given rights of the citizens of Bedford County to assemble peacefully.”
Sharp noted that in order to amend the agenda on the day of the meeting, it has to be unanimous. Multiple members voted against it though, so the motion was ultimately shot down.
The resolution would have required the sheriff to arrest and detain state agents or officials who try to enforce Northam’s order and require the Commonwealth’s attorney not to prosecute those who gather, in which failure to do so would result in county funding being removed, according to the resolution.
Sharp addressed and apologized to the crowd before the citizen comment period, stating that they were misled, and the resolution was never on the agenda as some originally thought.
“I understand you’re all patriots and you want to see us do something because you’re sick and tired of Northam trying to shove stuff down our throat,” Sharp said. “Well I can assure you that this board stands with you right there, because we are tired of it, too.”
