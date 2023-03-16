Plans announced to develop a health clinic for veterans in Moneta

During the recent monthly meeting of the Smith Mountain Lake Satellite of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), speakers from Post 62 of the American Legion noted the accomplishments of the Post, as well as its goals intended to benefit veterans living in the lake area. Among the Post’s goals discussed by members Chris Bechtler and Brian Keaton include establishing a health clinic for veterans in Moneta. Additional details will be provided as plans are further developed.
MOAA is the nation’s largest and most influential association of military officers with more than 350,000 members from every branch of service, including active duty, National Guard, Reserve, retired, former officers and their families. The Smith Mountain Lake Satellite of MOAA has grown from a handful of members to its present total of 103, according to submitted reports. For more information, visit moaa.org.
