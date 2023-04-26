Each year, the Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument award two scholarships to graduating seniors of Franklin County High School. This year’s recipients, Zanihya NaShay Witcher and Chanel Kaitlin Meeks-Cooper, each were awarded $1000 scholarships which will be presented at the Juneteenth celebration at the National Monument on June 17.
As part of the application process, students are required to write an essay about the importance of education and character of Washington’s life. In her scholarship essay, Witcher, who will attend Virginia State University, wrote “Booker T. Washington's writings and speeches proposed that success for African Americans would more likely be achieved through the stability of education. He was very curious and ambitious about just how far education would not only take people, but Africans Americans specifically. He saw the greatness in African Americans that many people of his days did not want to see."
Witcher said that she has always taken her education seriously. “I really want to become something or someone important who will make a positive impact on others, no matter how big or small. My family and friends have seen me achieve and struggle through school, but I would never let them see me fail. I continue to push forward no matter the obstacle that may block my path of achievement. I will take Booker T. Washington's beliefs and practices of having good character traits and an education into account in the near future for a better life for not only myself but for others as well.”
Meeks-Cooper, who will attend Old Dominion University, wrote that “Booker Taliaferro Washington is a name that I have learned about since a very young age, and I am glad that I have. His motivation to succeed, his way with words, and his push for the education of African Americans is inspiring."
Meeks-Cooper said "…the mindset of Booker T. Washington is one of the most important examples of success and motivation in my eyes.”
Education played a very big role in the life of Booker T. Washington. This is displayed through his creation of more than 5,000 schoolhouses throughout the South. As an educator and advocate, he changed the lives of so many aspiring students. His example continues to shine throughout education. “Education and character play a major role in my life,” continued Meeks-Cooper. “[I consider] Booker T. Washington one of my role models. I truly believe that a rich education is the foundation for not only materialistic success, but also mental success. However, a rich education can be seen as nothing without a well-built character. Character is what makes a person who they are. Someone with a well-formed disposition can be seen as someone who takes the time to listen and understand others, someone who is kind to others, someone who understands the importance of having good morals. A rich character and education are key factors in true success.”
The mission of the Friends of Booker T. Washington is to support the preservation of Booker T. Washington National Monument through volunteerism, financial support, advocacy, community involvement, promote public awareness and appreciation of Washington’s Legacy.
For more information, email friendsofbowa@gmail.com or visit friendsofbowa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.