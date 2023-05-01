Who says that student-athletes capable of carrying their athletic skills on to college are only found in major metropolitan areas or at prep and private schools? Those who believe that need to look closer at what’s taking place in smaller communities, and at public schools like Staunton River.
On April 19, seven seniors from Staunton River High School signed letters of intent to play their respective sport at the next level, beginning this fall. It represents a huge leap forward for student-athletes at a school celebrating its 60 years in existence in 2023, and that only captured its second state team sports’ title earlier this spring.
Lady Golden Eagles signing letters of intent include:
Maddie Hamren, basketball, Eastern Mennonite University (Harrisonburg, Va): Hamren, a member of the Staunton River girls’ basketball program for six years, played post, guard and shooting guard. She has played basketball a total of 13 years. Hamren is the granddaughter of Jeanne and Kynn Abbott, and the daughter of Megan Abbott. She plans to major in Social Work and minor in Spanish. Hamren chose Eastern Mennonite because of the welcoming and loving feeling she received from everyone in the school’s community. She noted that her favorite aspect about basketball is being able to focus on so many elements of the game at once – from executing her next move, the importance of hustling and the overall unpredictable nature of the game.
Allyson Jones, softball, Sweet Briar College (Sweet Briar, Va): Jones, a member of the Staunton River softball program for six years, mainly played outfield and first base. She has played softball a total of 11 years. Jones is the daughter of Sherri Mason, Eric Jones and Robert Mason. She plans to major in Elementary Education. Jones said she chose Sweet Briar because of the small class sizes, beautiful campus and the feedback she received from other girls who are currently attending the school. Jones noted that her favorite aspect of softball is the competition, and that it always keeps her on her toes. She also said she loves the friendships and bonds that form – especially the dance parties before high school games in the locker room. She extended appreciation to her travel coaches for attending her signing day who she said helped to deepen her love for the game.
Golden Eagles’ boys signing letters of intent include:
Solomon Hines, soccer, Mary Baldwin University (Staunton, Va): Hines, a member of the Staunton River boys’ soccer program for six years, played as a center back. He has played soccer a total of 14 years. Hines is the son of Doug and Elizabeth Hines. He plans to major in Applied Mathematics. Hines said he chose Mary Baldwin because of the opportunity it affords him to continue playing soccer. He noted that his favorite aspect of soccer is the friendships he has made.
Nate Martin, soccer, Concord University (Concord, W.Va): Martin, a member of the Staunton River boys’ soccer program for six years, played goalkeeper. He has played soccer a total of eight years. Martin is the son of Gregg and Sheri Martin. He plans to major in Athletic Management. Martin said he chose Concord because it feels like home. He also noted that the coaching staff is so welcoming, making it a great place to be. Martin said his favorite aspect about soccer is the friendships he has made through the years. He also enjoys competing with his teammates in practice each day.
Dylan Miller, football, Bluefield University (Bluefield, VA): Miller, a member of the Staunton River football program for six years, played offensive and defensive line. He has played football a total of 13 years. Miller is the son of John and Samantha Miller. He plans to major in Criminal Justice. Miller said he chose Bluefield because of the solid reputation of the football and criminal justice programs. He noted that his favorite part of football is [the physical aspect of the game].
Austin Powell, football, The Apprentice School (Newport News, Va): Powell, a member of the Staunton River football program for six years, played linebacker and running back. He has played football a total of 10 years. Powell is the son of Beth George and Josh Powell. He plans to major in Welding. Powell said he chose The Apprentice School because it’s a great opportunity to prepare for life down the road. He noted that his favorite part of football is competing alongside friends he has known since he was little, and the life-long family he has created with teammates and coaches.
Andy Torres, soccer, Ferrum College (Ferrum, Va): Torres, a member of the Staunton River soccer program for six years, played striker and center middle. He has played soccer a total of 12 years. Torres is the son of Ramiro and Angelica Torres. He plans to major in Human Science. Torres said he chose Ferrum because of the opportunity to play soccer at the college level. He noted that his favorite aspect of soccer is building a brotherhood among his teammates.
