A couple from Smith Mountain Lake have taken on a project of renovating a former 2005 international school bus into their new home, and they plan to travel across the country with it.
Nik and Lauren Weinsmeister first bought the bus in November 2019 in Ruckersville, Virginia, when they lived in Arlington. The bus, which had 140,000 miles on it when it was bought for $4,500, was retired for a couple of months in Loudon County before they purchased it.
These type of bus projects, known as “Skoolies,” had never crossed either of their minds until it was brought up at Nik Weinsmeister’s bachelor weekend by his best friend. A week before the wedding, Nik Weinsmeister then presented the idea to his then-fiancé.
“Nik comes home a week before our wedding, and he’s like, ‘Let’s buy a school bus and live in it,’” said Lauren Weinmeister, who said she didn’t want to discuss it until after the wedding was over.
The day after the wedding, Nik Weinmeister brought it back up to his now wife, and a month and a half later, they officially owned a school bus.
In March 2020, they moved to the SML area, where they bought and lived in a condo near Nik Weinsmeister’s dad. They brought the bus down with them in September and have been working on it since.
