On July 1st, the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department held its 2023 Fire WORX Fest in downtown Moneta. This was the first time the event was held since the pandemic, bringing out hundreds to enjoy music by the WORX, children’s activities, food and fireworks. Craft vendors, as well as food trucks selling lemonade, funnel cakes, ice cream, popcorn and an adult beverage garden were on-site.
A $15 admission fee was collected with all proceeds benefiting the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department.
Since 1956, Moneta Volunteer Fire Department has provided emergency services to the residents, workers and visitors of Moneta. The department is completed volunteer operated. Proceeds from the July 1st event goes toward training, equipment and other needs that allow the volunteers to serve and care for the Moneta community.
